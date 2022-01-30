New Delhi: The weather monitoring Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that under the influence of a fresh active western disturbance and its induced cyclonic circulation, widespread, light to moderate, rainfall and snowfall is very likely over the western Himalayan region during February 2 to February 4. In its daily bulletin issued on Sunday, the weather agency also predicted an isolated hailstorm is likely over the region on February 3.Also Read - Cold Wave, Harsh Weather Conditions to Continue Over Northwest, Central India: IMD

IMD said rainfall and snowfall are also likely over the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh till February 1, due to a feeble western disturbance.

Rainfall Forecast and Warnings for next 5 days

IMD predicted isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura from January 31 to February 3 with increased activity on February 1.

The weather agency said isolated light rainfall is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal region during the next 48 hours and Kerala and Mahe during the next 5 days.

Light isolated rainfall and snowfall is also likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during the next 3 days and increases thereafter.

Surface winds (speed 15-25 kmph) likely over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during the next 2 days.

IMD also predicted scattered to fairly widespread, light to moderate rainfall over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh from February 2 to February 4.

Isolated hailstorm is also likely over Punjab, Haryana and northwest Uttar Pradesh on February 3.

The agency said scattered to fairly widespread, light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning is also likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Sikkim on February 3 and February 4, and over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on February 4 and February 5.

Cold Wave to Continue in THESE places

IMD said cold wave conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Punjab, southern parts of West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, north Madhya, Maharashtra and Marathawada during the next 24 hours and abate from tomorrow.

The weather agency said dense fog conditions are also very likely in isolated pockets at night and in morning hours over the Terai belt of East Uttar Pradesh during the next 24 hours and over west Assam and Meghalaya during the next 2 days. Dense fog will also be there over Gangetic West Bengal on February 1 and February 2 and over Odisha on February 3.