Travel Agencies To Pay ₹50 Lakh To Delhi Man Whose Wife, Son Died During Sri Lanka Trip

Travel Agencies To Pay ₹50 Lakh To Delhi Man Whose Wife, Son Died During Sri Lanka Trip

Saigal family had filed a complaint with the Forum against Thomas Cook and Red Apple Travel for their carelessness and poor service, unfair business practices, false advertising, and legal fees. They had asked for 8.99 crore in damages.

Travel Agencies To Pay ₹50 Lakh To Delhi Man Whose Wife, Son Died During Sri Lanka Trip

New Delhi: To compensate a Delhi man who lost his wife, son, and father-in-law in an accident while on a vacation to Sri Lanka, top travel companies Thomas Cook and Red Apple Travel have been ordered to pay him 50 lakh. Kanupriya Saigal, who died in the December 2019 accident, was a former journalist and news anchor with NDTV. Her son Shreya Saigal and father, famous Hindi litterateur Ganga Prasad Vimal, had died with her when the van they were travelling in collided with a container truck in Colombo. Both her husband Yogesh Saigal and their daughter Aishwarya Saigal suffered critical injuries in the tragedy. The 52-year-old driver of the van was also killed in the accident.

“There is negligence/deficiency on part of the Opposition Parties (Thomas Cook and Red Apple Travel) on account of the negligence of the driver hired by them and they cannot be allowed to escape its responsibility and corresponding liability by stating that it was merely booking the places etc at the behest of the complainant,” the Forum said in its order according to NDTV.

The Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum ordered the travel agency to compensate Yogesh Saigal over four years later.

According to reports, the Saigal family had filed a complaint with the Forum against Thomas Cook and Red Apple Travel for their carelessness and poor service, unfair business practices, false advertising, and legal fees. They had asked for 8.99 crore in damages.

In his case, Saigal claimed that due to many fractures and his recovery in a hospital in Sri Lanka, he was unable to go to Delhi for his wife and son’s burial and last rituals.

His mother-in-law’s physical and mental conditions have been worsened by the loss of his wife and father-in-law. He said that his daughter is suffering from serious psychological damage. He “finds it difficult to sleep or interact socially” and is unable to move normally.

The travel agents must “jointly and severally” pay the 50 lakh compensation within three months, or else they must pay an additional 10 lakh, according to the Forum.

