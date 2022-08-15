Kochi: As the nation is coloured in patriotic hues celebrating 75 years of India’s Independence, Kochi Metro launched its ‘Freedom to Travel’ initiative. On the occasion of Independence day, commuters in Kochi will be able travel any distance in metro in the city at just Rs 10! According to the Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL), the Kochi Metro is all prepared to celebrate the 75th year of Indian Independence. Many programmes have also been arranged at various stations for the commuters as part of celebrations on Monday.Also Read - Independence Day 2022: DMRC Suspends Parking, Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory. Check Routes To Avoid Today

“To celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav in a befitting manner, KMRL has introduced the Freedom to Travel offer on August 15 with which any person could travel in Kochi metro for just Rs 10. Any distance ticket taken from any metro station from 6 am to 11 pm would cost only Rs 10,” the KMRL said in a statement.

Other Independence Day activities by KMRL

The commuters can enjoy patriotic songs, dances various programmes by students of Greets Public school at Edappally metro station from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

Students of Crescent Public school will perform with flash mobs, magic show and Karatte performances from 11: 30am to 1 pm. for the commuters and public at Aluva metro station

If travelling via Vytilla metro station, travellers will be able to witness ‘Freedom Night’, a music performance by a music band names Untagged from 5 pm to 7 pm

Edappally Metro station will also have a music performance by Plug and Play Foundation from 5: 30 pm.

10,000 milange bags would be distributed to commuters at metro stations as part of the ‘Freedom from the plastic campaign.

As August 14 is observed as Partition Horror Remembrance Day, to bring to light the agony, sufferings and pain of millions of people, a digital exhibition has been organized in all metro stations from August 12 to August 15.

(With ANI inputs)