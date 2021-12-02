New Delhi: Amid the rising concerns over the new covid variant, Omicron, the Union Health Ministry on Thursday informed that India has reported two cases of new variant until now. Both the cases have been reported in Karnataka with the patients being two men aged 66 and 46. According to the latest update, nearly 29 countries have reported 373 cases of the Omicron variant so far.Also Read - Centre Imposes Night curfew in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu Till This Date Amid Omicron Scare

In view of the growing threats, the Central government, on the other hand, has revised its guidelines for international travellers coming to India, effective from 1 December. The government has mandated submitting 14 days travel details, uploading negative, RT-PCR test report on Air Suvidha portal before the journey.

As per Health Ministry's guidelines, the travellers from 'countries at-risk' will need to take COVID test post arrival and wait for results at airport. If tested negative they'll follow, home quarantine for 7 days.

Passengers arriving from ‘at risk’ countries need to undergo an RT-PCR test on arrival. If they are found positive, they will be treated in line with the clinical management protocols, and the sample will be sent to related labs for genomic sequencing. If the test report is negative, the traveller will be sent to home quarantine for seven days and will need to take an RT-PCR test on the eighth day.

Guidelines by state governments:

Maharashtra

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government has amended its air travel rules making seven-day institutional quarantine mandatory for passengers from only three countries – South Africa, Botswana and Zimbabwe.

The passengers will have to undergo an RT-PCR test immediately on arrival at the respective international airport and take a second test on the seventh day.

If the passenger tests positive for Covid in any of the tests, then they will be shifted to a hospital.

If the Covid test on the seventh day comes negative, then they will have to undergo a further seven days of home quarantine.

All arriving passengers will have to declare details of the countries visited in the last 15 days.

Delhi

All international travellers should submit self-declaration form on the online ‘Air Suvidha’ portal (https://www.newdelhiairport.in/airsuvidha/apho-registration) before their scheduled travel, including details of last 14 days.

A negative RT-PCR report should also be uploaded and the test should have been conducted 72 hours prior to the journey, as per the central government guidelines.

Karnataka

The government has said that the international travellers arriving in the state will have to mandatorily undergo RT-PCR test

The travellers will be in seven days home quarantine.

Those who are negative will be home quarantined for seven days.

Those who are symptomatic and negative will have to undergo testing at home on the fifth day.

Those who are asymptomatic will be tested on the seventh day.

If positive, they will be immediately hospitalized and treated separately.

Jammu and Kashmir

RT-PCR test of all international passengers arriving at Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar Airport would be conducted, followed by a seven-day home quarantine for those who test negative.

The passenger will then be retested on the eighth day of home quarantine or whenever they develop symptoms during the course of quarantine.

If the report of RT-PCR comes negative, they will self-monitor for one more week at strict home quarantine

Uttarakhand