Delhi: Travelling between Chennai and Bengaluru will soon become easy via roadways after a new expressway is completed between the two metropolitan cities. Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari recently announced that India will be constructing 26 green expressways in a span of next three years and this will help to reduce the time between various cities, Chennai and Bengaluru amongst them. Once this expressway will be ready to operate, people will be able to commute between the cities in just 2 hours that was earlier covered in about 5-6 hours via road.

"In the next three years, we are building 26 green expressways," Nitin Gadkari said, adding that one can travel from Delhi to Dehradun, Haridwar or Jaipur in two hours thereafter.

As per reports by news agency PTI, Gadkari also claimed that once these expressways are built, travelling will be reduced to 2.5 hours from Delhi-Chandigarh, Delhi-Katra in 6 hours, Delhi to Srinagar 8 hours, Delhi to Mumbai 12 hours and Delhi to Amritsar in 4 hours.

About Bengaluru – Chennai Expressway

It is one of the 26 green expressways that will have 4 lane double decker elevated road. This 262km long Expressway is expected to be built at a cost of over Rs 14,870 crore. The project is bifurcated into 3 phases of construction by the National Highway Authority Of India (NHAI) It will start from Hoskote on the outskirts of Bengaluru and end at Sriperumbudur in Kanchipuram district in Tamil Nadu. It will pass through 3 state –Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu Other areas it will pass through are namely – Kolar Gold Fields, Chittor, Ranipet, Bangarpet, Malur and Palamner. The foundation was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in May 2022

Once this green expressway is operational, it will be a sigh of relief for the people who wish to travel between Bengaluru and Chennai. It will save a lot of hustling time and the road journey will be much more fun given the wide lanes.