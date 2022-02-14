Mumbai: The travel time between Mumbai and Nagpur will soon be reduced to just 3.5 hours instead of the present 12 hours. This will happen with the completion of the proposed bullet train service between Mumbai and Nagpur that is expected to travel at the highest speed of 350 kilometres per hour. The train will cover about 766km in less than 4 hours, along the soon-to-be-ready Samruddhi Expressway.Also Read - Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: Govt Likely to Hire Agency to Convince Nine Maharashtra Villages to Give Up Land for the Rail Corridor

Earlier on Saturday, Union Minister Raosaheb Danve announced that the detailed project report (DPR) of the proposed Mumbai-Nagpur high-speed rail corridor, commonly called bullet train, will be completed by the end of this month or the first week of March.

"We have proposed this superfast train along the Samruddhi Highway project. We have the advantage of already having 70 per cent land in our possession. We just need to acquire 30 per cent land from private parties," ToI quoted Danve as saying.

He also said the Centre has run 1,900 ‘Kisan Rail’ services to help farmers and the agriculture sector, wherein 50 per cent subsidy is given, and an amount of Rs 90 crore has already been allotted by the railways in this regard. He said bullet train DPRs for seven corridors are underway.

The proposed Mumbai-Nagpur high-speed rail corridor project is among the seven high-speed rail corridors being prepared by the Indian Railways to push for India’s marquee bullet train programme, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told Rajya Sabha on Friday.