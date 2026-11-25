Travelling on Vande Bharat Sleeper? IRCTC changes food menu on Delhi-Varanasi, Mumbai-Bengaluru, Howrah-Kamakhya routes; check breakfast, lunch, dinner options

IRCTC has introduced a shorter food menu on three Vande Bharat Sleeper routes from November 1. Check the revised food options on the Delhi-Varanasi, Mumbai-Bengaluru and Howrah-Kamakhya trains, and find out why the Railways has reduced the number of dishes.

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IRCTC changes Vande Bharat sleeper food menu: Check what's changed on Delhi-Varanasi, Mumbai-Bengaluru, Howrah-Kamakhya routes (Image: AI/representational)

Passengers travelling on India’s Vande Bharat Sleeper trains will now get a shorter food menu, with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) reducing the number of dishes served during the journey. The revised menu has been introduced on three Vande Bharat Sleeper routes: New Delhi-Varanasi, Mumbai-Bengaluru and Howrah-Kamakhya. The change came into effect on November 1, 2026, as part of a pilot project to improve food quality, freshness and hygiene on long-distance trains.

Under the new arrangement, the number of food items served in a meal has been reduced from around eight to 10 to just four. The move follows repeated passenger complaints about the quality of food served on trains.

Railway officials believe that offering fewer dishes will make it easier for catering teams to maintain food quality and ensure that meals are fresh when served.

According to a report by The Hindustan Times, the new arrangement is being tested on all three Vande Bharat Sleeper routes. IRCTC will review passenger feedback before deciding whether to introduce the system on more trains.

Why has IRCTC changed the Vande Bharat Sleeper food menu?

The decision comes after several complaints about railway food, including reports of stale meals, cold food and insects being found in dishes. Officials said preparing a large number of dishes on long-distance trains can create difficulties because of limited kitchen space, staff and preparation time.

To address these concerns, IRCTC has decided to work with large cloud kitchens and catering companies that supply food to airlines and hotels.

The aim is to improve the quality and consistency of meals rather than offer passengers a large number of dishes.

IRCTC officials have also clarified that although the overall weight of a meal has come down from around 700-750 grams to 450-500 grams, the portion size of individual dishes has not been reduced.

Travelling on Vande Bharat Sleeper? IRCTC revises food menu on Delhi-Varanasi, Mumbai-Bengaluru, Howrah-Kamakhya routes

Vande Bharat Sleeper: What’s on the new food menu?

The revised menu focuses on a smaller selection of breakfast, lunch and dinner options. The Mumbai-Bengaluru route has already introduced a simplified meal arrangement.

Passengers can choose from the following breakfast options: Idli and vada served with chutney and sambhar, Poha, Upma

Lunch and dinner will include: Chapati, Rice, Dal, One main dish, with a choice of chicken or vegetables

Earlier, the menu included additional items such as soup, omelette, sandwiches, buttermilk, salad, curd, pickle and sweets. Several of these have now been removed from the regular meal tray.

New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Sleeper

The New Delhi-Varanasi service was introduced with a regional food menu. Its earlier dinner options included:

Jeera rice or plain rice

Three chapatis or two parathas

Yellow dal tadka or another dal

Paneer or a regional vegetable dish

Chicken for non-vegetarian passengers

Curd or buttermilk

Packed sweets and other accompaniments were also part of the earlier menu. The new pilot aims to reduce the number of items served, although the exact revised route-wise menu should be checked with IRCTC before travel.

Howrah-Kamakhya Vande Bharat Sleeper

The Howrah-Kamakhya route also offers regional food options. Its earlier menu included dishes such as rice, paratha, dal, vegetable preparations, paneer or chicken curry and traditional sweets.

IRCTC has partnered with the Mayfair Group for the Kamakhya route and TajSATS for catering in Howrah. The revised menu is part of the same effort to offer fewer dishes while maintaining food quality.

IRCTC plans to improve food quality through cloud kitchens

IRCTC has brought in large cloud kitchens and catering companies to prepare meals for these trains. The idea is to ensure that food is prepared in controlled kitchen conditions, packed properly and delivered to passengers on time.

Officials have also reported a 10 per cent drop in catering complaints after the new arrangements were introduced in the West Zone.

The railway catering body is currently collecting passenger feedback. If the pilot project gets a positive response, the shorter menu system could be extended to other long-distance trains as well.

Puran poli, zunka bhakar may be added to Mumbai-Bengaluru menu

There could be more changes to the food options in the coming days. IRCTC is considering adding popular Maharashtrian dishes such as puran poli and zunka bhakar to the Mumbai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper menu.

The demand for these dishes came from passengers who wanted more local food options on the route. IRCTC is reportedly looking for restaurants and cloud kitchens that can prepare these dishes while meeting railway food quality standards.

However, these additions are still under consideration and are not part of the confirmed revised menu.