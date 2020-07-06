New Delhi: As Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has ruled out relaxation in the 14-day home quarantine for domestic travellers, the state government on Monday has made the process of e-registration for all those wishing to travel to the state mandatory. It eill come into effect from Monday night. Also Read - Shravan 2020: What Are The Benefits of Somvar Sawan Vrat And Why it is so Important

Issuing a statement, the Punjab government said that prospective travellers to the state or passing through can self-register either through COVA app or through a weblink — https://cova.punjab.gov.in/registration — before embarking on a hassle-free travel to the northern state. Also Read - Disha Salian's Family Releases Official Statement After Rumours of Her Connection With Sushant Singh Rajput's Suicide: 'Please Let Her Rest in Peace'

Before starting their journey, travellers can register themselves online from their homes, as per the guidelines issued by the state government. Also Read - SCC vs NAC Dream11 Team Hints, Dream11 ECS T10 Stockholm, Botkyrka: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy XI Cricket Tips Saltsjobaden CC vs Nacka CC Match 5 in Marsta Cricket Club at 9:30 PM IST Monday July 6

It said the whole objective is to avoid inconvenience to travellers due to crowding and long queues at the inter-state border checkpoints.

The state government said that for passengers entering the state and not transiting it, after crossing the checkpoints, will undergo self-quarantine at their homes for 14 days if they are asymptomatic.

During quarantine, they will be required to report their medical status daily either by calling 112 or through the Cova App. In case of symptomatic passengers, appropriate instructions will be given at the checkpoint, said a government spokesperson.

As part of the preventive measure, all relevant details about the visitors or residents coming into Punjab would be shared with the health authorities and police stations through a real-time alert system.

How to register yourself?

Through Cova App

1) Travellers need to download ‘COVA App’ on smartphone from the Apple App Store or Android Play Store.

2) Then they need to choose ‘Self-registration for travel into/ through Punjab’ from the main homepage

3) They now need to fill in all particulars and press ‘Submit’button.

Through weblink

1) Travellers need to register themselves at https://cova.punjab.gov.in/registration

2) They need to fill in all their details and press the ‘Submit” button.

3) After registration, they will receive a confirmation link through SMS.

4) They need to click on the link for printout.

5) Then they should take a printout with QR code on A4 size sheet.

6) Travellers with four/three wheelers need to paste the printout on the left side windscreen or place it on the dashboard.

7) Security staff will scan the QR code on the printout at the border check points.