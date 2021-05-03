New Delhi: ‘The media cannot be restricted from reporting any court hearing’, the Supreme Court asserted while hearing Election Commission’s plea challenging Madras HC order wherein it had criticised the poll panel for failure to maintain COVID-19 protocols during election campaigns. Taking up the EC’s plea against Madras HC order, a bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud said,”The media is an important and powerful watchdog in democracy and cannot be stopped from reporting discussions in higher courts. Not only judgements, but raising of questions, answers and dialogues is a concern for citizens. Media not reporting observations is far-fetched. Something is observed in the larger public interest. The Election Commission should treat it as a bitter pill in the right way.” Also Read - Complete Lockdown In India? Here's What Supreme Court Told Centre, States Amid Rising Covid Cases

Terming High Courts as vital pillars of the judiciary, Justice Chandrachud further said,”We don’t want to demoralise our High Courts. Sometimes a free-flowing dialogue takes place in the court and judges make observations… You cannot control how judges will conduct proceedings.” Also Read - Prohibit Victory Celebrations Urgently: EC Asks States As Party Workers Celebrate Poll Results

The Election Commission had moved the top court on Saturday the top court challenging Madras HC’s observation that EC officials concerned should probably be tried on murder charges for their failure to ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols during the election process in four states and Puducherry. Also Read - UP Panchayat Election Results 2021 Updates: BJP, SP In Tight Contest; Covid-19 Norms Flouted