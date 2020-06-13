New Delhi: Yoga guru Ramdev-run Patanjali Ayurved has claimed that it has discovered substantial cure for coronavirus with 80 per cent success rate as per reports. Also Read - 'Boycott Patanjali' Trends on Twitter After Baba Ramdev Calls Supporters of Ambedkar 'Intellectual Terrorists'

"After taking our medicine, COVID patients recovered in 5-14 days & then tested negative. So, we can say cure for COVID is possible through Ayurveda. We're performing controlled clinical trials only. In next 4-5 days, evidence & data will be released by us," Patanjali CEO Acharya Balkrishna said.

Further, Balkrishna asserted that the company will share the results of clinical trial soon. The company is conducting clinical trials as per government regulations, he said.

#WATCH We appointed a team of scientists after #COVID19 outbreak. Firstly, simulation was done&compounds were identified which can fight the virus. Then, we conducted clinical case study on many positive patients&we've got 100% favourable results: Acharya Balkrishna,CEO Patanjali pic.twitter.com/3kiZB6Nk2o — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2020

The Health Ministry on Saturday stated that during the last 24 hours, a total of 7,135 COVID-19 patients have been cured. Thus, so far, a total of 1,54,329 patients have been cured of COVID-19.

The recovery rate is 49.95 per cent among COVID-19 patients. At present, there are 1,45,779 active cases in the country and all are under active medical supervision.