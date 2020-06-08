New Delhi: In a significant development, Delhi LG Anil Baijal on Monday overruled Arvind Kejriwal government’s order stating that only Delhi residents will be admitted to state-run hospitals for Covid-19 treatment. Also Read - Harry Potter Author JK Rowling Mocks 'People Who Menstruate' Headline, Faces Backlash & Accused of Transphobia

Notably, Baijal is the Chairman of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). Also Read - Chiranjeevi Sarja's Wife Meghana Sarja is 3 Months Pregnant; Twitter Prays For Her Strength And Well-Being

After overruling the earlier order, Baijal directed department and authorities of NCT of Delhi to ensure that treatment is not denied to any patient on grounds of not being a resident of Delhi. Also Read - Style Tips: How to Wear a Pencil Skirt Like a Red Carpet Stunner

This decision from the LG will bring relief to patients and their families from outside Delhi who are seeking treatment during the coronavirus pandemic.