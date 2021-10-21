New Delhi: A team of 11 climbers, who were part of a 17-member team that set out last week on the Harsil-Chitkul trek — which, at over 17,000 feet, goes through some of the most remote areas of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh — have gone missing following heavy snowfall in the region.Also Read - 8 trekkers go missing in Himachal

The team of eleven people was on a trek to Chitkul via Harsil in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand, said District Disaster Management Officer Devendra Patwal.

The group comprising seven tourists from Kolkata and one from Delhi, had left Harsil for Chitkul on October 11 and was supposed to reach there on October 19. When they failed to reach the destination, the organisers informed the Uttarkashi District Disaster Management Office.

A team of Kinnaur District Police and Forest Department was deployed on Wednesday in search and rescue of the missing trekkers at Lamkhaga Pass between Uttarakhand and Chitkul in Kinnaur, informed Deputy Commissioner, Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh.

The Lamkhaga Pass is one of the toughest passes which connects Kinnaur district with Harshil in Uttrakhand.

The team members have been identified as Anita Rawat (38) from Delhi; Mithun Dari (31), Tanmay Tiwari (30), Vikash Makal (33) Saurav Ghosh (34) Saviayan Das (28), Richard Mandal (30) and Suken Manjhi (43) (all from Kolkata). The cooking staff have been identified as Devendra (37), Gyan Chandra (33) and Upendra (32), all from Purola in Uttarkashi.