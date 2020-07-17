New Delhi: An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude on the Richter Scale hit Mizoram on Friday afternoon. This is the ninth earthquake to rock the state in the past one month, officials said. Also Read - Earthquake Tremors Felt in Gujarat, Assam & Himachal Pradesh Today: No Loss of life or Property Reported

Tremors were felt at around 3:56 PM and the epicentre was 33 km south of southwest Champhai in Mizoram, the National Centre of Seismology stated. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km, the NCS said.