New Delhi: With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress witnessing a neck-and-neck fight in the Haryana Assembly elections, the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), led by Dushyant Chautala, has on Thursday, emerged as the early winner in the state.

As per the latest trends released by the Election Commission of India, the BJP is leading on 38 seats in the state whereas Congress is also currently ahead on 33 seats. The majority mark in Haryana Assembly is 46.

With the latest trends, Haryana looks like heading for a hung Assembly as the BJP has failed to reach the majority figure of 46 in the 90-member House

The Congress was ahead in 35 constituencies and the Jannayak Janata Dal (JJP), a faction of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), was leading in 10 constituencies.

The early trends showed a shocker for the saffron party as it had won 47 seats in the last Assembly polls in 2014. The party was expressing confidence of reaching it tally beyond 75 seats.

On the other hand, the Congress, which is not performing well in Maharashtra, improved its performance substantially in Haryana this time with leading in 35 seats. In the last Assembly polls, it had managed to get only 15 seats and massively failed to open an account in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls

As per the latest trends, senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala lost in Haryana’s Kaithal with getting defeated by BJP’s Leela Ram.

Meanwhile, BJP’s athlete candidates Babita Phogat and Sandeep Singh have emerged winners in the Haryana Assembly polls with leading from the Dadri by 15, 875 votes, and leading by 25,579 votes respectively.

After conceding defeat, Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala on Thursday tendered his resignation to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

As per the latest updates, Barala, who was contesting from Tohana assembly seat in Fatehabad district, trailed by more than 20,000 votes. On the other hand, Jannayak Janata Party’s Devender Singh Babli was leading from the seat.

Meanwhile, BJP’s Abhimanyu also conceded defeat in Narnaund and is losing to Ram Kumar Gautam of JJP by over 9,000 votes.

In the meantime, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said he will reach Delhi on Thursday evening to hold meetings with Congress president Sonia Gandhi and top party leaders to make plans on forming the government in the state.

(With inputs from agencies)