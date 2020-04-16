New Delhi: A day after deciding to use the plasma enrichment technique to treat severely ill coronavirus patients on a trial basis, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that the trial of the technique will start in next 3-4 days. He said if the trail is successful, then the lives of serious COVID-19 patients can be saved. Also Read - Delhi Government Announces Use of Plasma Therapy to Treat COVID-19 Patients, Here is All You Need to Know About This Method

"The trial of plasma enrichment technique will start in the next 3-4 days; if successful, we can save lives of serious COVID-19 patients," Kejriwal said.

Addressing a press conference, the Delhi CM said that the condition of several COVID-19 patients is improving and in next 3-4 days, many of them will be discharged from hospital.

He also added that with collective efforts, the Delhi government will be able to contain coronavirus in Delhi.

The development comes after the Delhi government on Wednesday decided to use the plasma enrichment technique to treat severely ill coronavirus patients on a trial basis as the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the national capital reached 1,578.

As per updates, the clinical trial of the plasma enrichment technique will be conducted at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS).

The Delhi government said in the plasma enrichment technique, antibodies from blood of patients, who have recovered from coronavirus, are used to treat severely infected patients. The technique is, however, aimed at assessing the efficacy of convalescent plasma to limit complications in COVID-19 patients. Convalescent plasma is an experimental procedure for coronavirus patients.

The government on Wednesday updated that the total number of COVID-19 cases increased to 1578, with 17 fresh cases and two deaths being reported in a day.

Taking to Twitter, Lt Governor Anil Baijal said that the officials concerned have been advised to strictly adhere to guidelines and protocols issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare while dealing with coronavirus patients.

“Delhi to use plasma technique for treatment on trial basis to save life of critical COVID-19 patients. Advised all to strictly adhere to SOPs/guidelines & protocols issued by MoHFW while dealing with COVID-19 patients,” the LG said in the tweet.