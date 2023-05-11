Home

Trial Run Of Blood Bag Delivery Under iDrone Initiative Of ICMR Successfully Conducted

Union Health Ministry successfully conducted a trial run of blood bag delivery by drones.

The inaugural trial flight carried 10 units of whole blood samples from GIMS and LHMC in a visual line of sight.

In continuance with the national mission of expanding the drone ecosystem in India, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Union Health Ministry successfully conducted a trial run of blood bag delivery by drones under its iDrone initiative in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The trial run as part of a path-breaking validation study has been undertaken for the first time in the country by the collaborative efforts of ICMR, Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC), New Delhi, Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Greater Noida and Jaypee Institute of Information Technology (JIIT), Noida.

The inaugural trial flight carried 10 units of whole blood samples from GIMS and LHMC in a visual line of sight.

LHMC and GIMS are included as centres for supplying blood bags and testing the samples, while JIIT is acting as the implementation centre for drone sorties. The protocol development, study designing, implementation, and coordination of the project are being undertaken by scientists from the ICMR-Headquarters.

Expanding the drone ecosystem in India has provided a ground for the innovative use of drones in various sectors such as agriculture, defence, disaster relief and healthcare. With the relaxations in the Drone Rules 2022, the inclusion of novel technologies such as drones in these sectors has been eased for researchers and drone operators.

During the course of this validation exercise, scientists identified the challenges in the timely delivery of blood and blood products especially in the remote areas and congested metropolitan cities of India and assessed the quality and integrity of fragile bodily fluids such as blood due to the impact of drone’s movement.

