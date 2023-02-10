Home

Tribal Body Adivasi Sengel Abhiyan Calls for Road, Rail Blockades in Fives States on Feb 11

ASA launched the "Marang Buru Bachao Yatra" on January 17, 2023, in these five states to assert its rights over the hills, which is also one of the holiest sights of the Jain community.

Tribal body calls for road, rail blockades in fives states on Feb 11.(Photo Credit: Facebook.com)

Jamshedpur: Adivasi Sengel Abhiyan (ASA), a pan-India tribal organisation on Friday called for a blockade in five eastern states of the country on February 11 over a host of issues, including asserting its rights over ‘Marang Buru’ or Parsnath Hills in Jharkhand’s Giridih and recognition of Sarna as a religion in the next census.

Road and Rail Blockades in Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, Assam and West Bengal

The dawn-to-dusk road and rail blockades will be held in Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, Assam and West Bengal, ASA president Salkhan Murmu said in Jamshedpur, reported news agency PTI. February 11 is the birth anniversary of Tilka Murmu who is first freedom fighter from the Santal community to take up arms against the British, he added.

All You Need to Know About Marang Buru Bachao Yatra

ASA launched the “Marang Buru Bachao Yatra” on January 17, 2023, in these five states to assert its rights over the hills, which is also one of the holiest sights of the Jain community. The tribals regard Parasnath Hill as the holiest ‘jeherthan’ (place of worship).

ASA will also hold Rashtrya Adivasi Ekta Mahasabha on February 14 in Ranchi. The ASA is also demanding enlisting of Jharkhandi adivasis living in Andaman and Nicobar and Assam for decades in the Schedule Tribe category, and opposing inclusion of the Kurmi community in the ST category, Murmu, a former MP, added.

According to the former MP, the “Marang Buru Bachao Yatra” will end on February 28. The Santal tribe, which worships nature, has a sizable population in Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, Assam, and West Bengal.

(With PTI Inputs)

