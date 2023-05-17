ZEE Sites

Top Recommended Stories

Tribal Leaders From Arunachal Pradesh Call On PM Modi

Prime Minister also shared a video of the interaction.

Published: May 17, 2023 3:02 PM IST

By Tahir Qureshi | Edited by Tahir Qureshi

Tribal Leaders, Arunachal Pradesh, Arunachal, Narendra Modi
Tribal leaders from Arunachal Pradesh have called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Tribal leaders from Arunachal Pradesh have called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister also shared a video of the interaction.

Also Read:

The Prime Minister tweeted: “Had an excellent meeting with tribal leaders from Arunachal Pradesh. We discussed different aspects relating to the state’s development and fulfilling the wishes of the people.”

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories