Tribal Leaders From Arunachal Pradesh Call On PM Modi

Prime Minister also shared a video of the interaction.

Tribal leaders from Arunachal Pradesh have called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Tribal leaders from Arunachal Pradesh have called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Prime Minister tweeted: “Had an excellent meeting with tribal leaders from Arunachal Pradesh. We discussed different aspects relating to the state’s development and fulfilling the wishes of the people.”

Had an excellent meeting with tribal leaders from Arunachal Pradesh. We discussed different aspects relating to the state’s development and fulfilling the wishes of the people. pic.twitter.com/fIpP04jveP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 16, 2023

