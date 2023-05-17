Tribal Leaders From Arunachal Pradesh Call On PM Modi
Prime Minister also shared a video of the interaction.
Tribal leaders from Arunachal Pradesh have called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister also shared a video of the interaction.
The Prime Minister tweeted: “Had an excellent meeting with tribal leaders from Arunachal Pradesh. We discussed different aspects relating to the state’s development and fulfilling the wishes of the people.”
