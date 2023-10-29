Home

PM Modi Mann Ki Baat: The Prime Minister has reiterated the importance of celebrating 'Tribal Pride Day' on November 15, on the birth anniversary of Lord Birsa Munda.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a great orator and his words always touch the hearts of the general public. PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ Radio Programme that is aired on a Sunday, is extremely popular and his followers eagerly wait for it. While addressing the 106th episode of the popular radio programme, the Prime Minister spoke about many things including the celebration of Tribal Pride Day on November 15, on the birth anniversary of Lord Birsa Munda. For the upcoming festive season, PM Modi highlighted the use of ‘Vocal for Local’ to fulfil the dream of an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. PM Modi also mentioned the significance of October 31st, which is celebrated as the birth anniversary of India’s ‘Iron Man’ Sardar Vallabhai Patel.

November 15 To Be Celebrated As Tribal Pride Day: PM Modi

As mentioned earlier, the Prime Minister, in his Mann Ki Baat, mentioned how the entire nation will celebrate November 15 as Tribal Pride Day. “The entire country will celebrate Tribal Pride Day on 15th November. This special day is associated with the birth anniversary of Lord Birsa Munda. Lord Birsa Munda resides in the hearts of all of us. We can learn from his life what true courage is and what it means to stand firm on one’s determination,” says PM Modi in the 106th episode of Mann ki Baat.

PM Modi Highlights ‘Vocal For Local’ For Upcoming Festive Season

Highlighting and promoting home-grown objects and Indian handicrafts, PM Modi said, “Like every time, this time too, in our festivals, our priority should be ‘Vocal for Local’ and let us together fulfill that dream; our dream in Aatmanirbhar Bharat. This time, let us illuminate homes only with a product which radiates the fragrance of the sweat of one of my countrymen, the talent of your of my country…which has provided employment to my countrymen in its making. Whatever e our daily life’s requirements, we shall buy local.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.