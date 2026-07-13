Tributes pour in as Essel Group Chairman Dr. Subhash Chandra’s father, Nand Kishore Goenka passes away

Nand Kishore Goenka, the father of Essel Group Chairman Dr. Subhash Chandra, passed away in Mumbai at the age of 96, prompting a wave of heartfelt condolences and tributes from prominent personalities across the nation.

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Dr Subhash Chandra’s father Nand Kishore Goenka passes away at 96, Essel Group Chairman pens heartfelt tribute | Image: Zee

New Delhi: In a moment of great despair, Essel Group Chairman Dr. Subhash Chandra’s father, Nand Kishore Goenka, passed away in Mumbai on July 13 at the age of 96. As per the recent update, the mortal remains of Nand Kishore Goenka have been placed at A Road, Vasant Sagar, Marine Drive, Mumbai, where family members, friends and well-wishers can pay their final respects. Also, it has been informed by the Essel Group Chairman Dr. Subhash Chandra that the last rites will be held on July 15 (Wednesday morning) at Goenka Udyan in Agroha.

“Today morning our beloved father Nand Kishore Goenka, breathed his last. Though all in family are saddened. My desire is to celebrate his 96 year’s life, which was full of samaj seva, cow seva,and national service as RSS sayam sevak,” Dr Subhash Chandra posted on X.

Tributes pour in as Nand Kishore Goenka passes away

“Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Shri Nand Kishore Goenka, father of Dr. Subhash Chandra (@subhashchandra), Chairman of Zee Essel Group. My heartfelt condolences to Dr. Subhash Chandra ji and the Goenka family during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace”, NCP Working President Supriya Sule said.

Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Shri Nand Kishore Goenka, father of Dr. Subhash Chandra (@subhashchandra), Chairman of Zee Essel Group. My heartfelt condolences to Dr. Subhash Chandra ji and the Goenka family during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace.… pic.twitter.com/5h0u7w3zQR — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) July 13, 2026

“Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Shri Nand Kishore Goenka ji. My heartfelt condolences to Dr. Chandra and the entire bereaved family during this difficult time. May the departed soul find eternal peace. Om Shanti “, Former Deputy Chief Minister, Government of Haryana Dushyant Chautala said.

Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Shri Nand Kishore Goenka ji. My heartfelt condolences to Dr. Chandra and the entire bereaved family during this difficult time. May the departed soul find eternal peace.

Om Shanti. @subhashchandra — Dushyant Chautala (@Dchautala) July 13, 2026

“My heartfelt condolences on the passing of our revered mentor, Shri Nand Kishore Goenka ji… His extraordinary life of 96 years, defined by selfless samaj seva, remains an inspiration to us all… I am deeply honored to reflect on such an exemplary legacy; it is a profound privilege to recognize a life lived with such noble purpose… I am truly proud to have known of his immense contributions to our country… May his soul rest in eternal peace, and may you and your family find strength and solace in the memories of his remarkable journey… My deepest respect and condolences…”, CA Anil Singhvi Zee Business, Managing Editor-Zee Business said.