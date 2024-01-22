‘Tried To Walk Path Of Lord Ram, Bowed To Places He Touched’: PM Modi Reveals His 11-Day ‘Anusthan’ Ritual

PM Modi said that during his 11-day anusthan, he tried to visit and bow before all the places which Lord Ram is said to have touched in ancient times.

PM Modi lights 'Ram Jyoti' at his residence in New Delhi on Monday after attending the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday revealed that during his 11-day ‘Anusthan’ he tried to walk the path of Lord Ram and attempted to visit the places the deity had touched. Reminiscing his visit to the Arichal Munai in Tamil Nadu, the starting point of Ram Setu, the Prime Minister said he tried to bow before all the places Lord Ram had visited during ancient times.

PM Modi compared that moment to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony and said he believes that today’s moment will also be the one to alter the circle of time and move forward.

Bowed to places Ram touched

The Prime Minister said he visited the Panchwati Dham in Nashik, Thriprayar Temple in Kerala, Lepakshi in Andhra Pradesh, Shri Ranganathswamy Temple in Srirangam, Shri Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram and Dhanushkodi, in an attempt to bow his head before all the places which Lord Ram is said to have touched during his earthly life.

Modi expressed gratitude for the journey he was able to undertake from the sea to river Sarayu and said he believes that Lord Ram’s name is prevalent everywhere.

“From the sea to the Saryu river, the same festive spirit of Ram’s name is prevalent everywhere”, he continued, “Lord Ram is connected to every particle of the soul of India. Ram resides in the hearts of Indians”.

Feeling of oneness inherent in India’s consciousness

PM Modi further said that the feeling of oneness can be found within everyone’s conscience anywhere in India and there could not be a more perfect formula for collectiveness.

Recalling his experience of listening to Shri Ram Katha in many languages, the Prime Minister said that Ram is there in the memories, festivals of traditions.

“In every age, people have lived Ram. They have expressed Ram in their style and words. This ‘Ram Ras’ is continuously flowing like the flow of life. Ram Katha is infinite and Ramayan too is endless. Ideals, values and teachings of Ram are the same everywhere,” he added.

Ram Mandir ‘Pran Pratishtha’

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir was held earlier today amidst much fanfare and anticipation as the Ram Lalla idol was unveiled in the presence of PM Modi who led the rituals at the consecration ceremony in the sanctum sanctorum of the grand temple.

The Prime Minister walked inside the temple premises with a silver ‘chattar’ (umbrella) placed on a red folded dupatta.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present inside the sanctorum during the rituals.

Devotees and guests chanted ‘Jai Sri Ram’ as the ceremony was held.

(With ANI inputs)

