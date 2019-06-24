Trinamool Congress has been losing a good number of MLAs and party leaders to the BJP after the latter emerged victorious in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

The latest to have defected is Trinamool Congress MLA Wilson Champramary, who, along with several other party members, and the president of a local body from Dakshin Dinjapur, joined the BJP on Monday.

The TMC leaders joined the BJP at the latter’s headquarters in the presence of its senior leaders, including Mukul Roy, its West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh and its national general secretary Kailash Vijarvargiya, who is in charge of its state affairs.

Champramary, a three-term MLA, represents Kalchini constituency in the state’s assembly.

Roy described the TMC leaders joining the BJP as an “earthquake”, saying almost all members, including its chairperson Lipika Roy, of a local body joined the party.

Last month, six legislators defected to the BJP, and on June 17 TMC’s Noapara MLA Sunil Singh and 15 party councillors followed suit.

