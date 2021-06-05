Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) Chief Mamata Banerjee on Saturday elevated her nephew Abhishek Banerjee as the party’s all-India general secretary. Abhishek Banerjee is the Lok Sabha MP from Diamond Harbour. Addressing a press meet, TMC leader Partha Chatterjee also said that the working committee has decided that one person will be allowed to hold just one post in the party, and the core committee has duly given its approval. Also Read - Coal Smuggling Case: CBI Grills Abhishek Banerjee's Wife Rujira At Their House

“Our party chief Mamata Banerjee has nominated MP Abhishek Banerjee as the all-India general secretary of the TMC,” Chatterjee said, following two crucial meetings earlier in the day.

Abhishek will be replacing Subrata Bakshi as the national general secretary, while actor-turned-TMC leader Sayoni Ghosh has been made the youth wing president – a post earlier held by the MP.

Chatterjee further stated that no discussion was held on turncoats, who had quit the TMC to join the BJP ahead of the assembly polls, and are now willing to return to the party fold.

(With agency inputs)