  • Home
  • News
  • TMC Crisis Live: Trouble mounts for Mamata Banerjee, FIR registered against TMC supremo over provocative remarks
LIVE

TMC Crisis Live: Trouble mounts for Mamata Banerjee, FIR registered against TMC supremo over provocative remarks

The rebellion within the Trinamool Congress is expected to intensify, with a group of around 19 dissident MPs expected to submit a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker on Friday.

Written by: Victor Dasgupta Edited by: Victor Dasgupta
Updated: June 13, 2026 8:00 AM IST
TMC Crisis Live: Trouble mounts for Mamata Banerjee, FIR registered against TMC supremo over provocative remarks
Trinamool Congress (TMC) crisis LIVE (AI Image)

New Delhi: The CID has served a notice to Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Friday, directing him to appear before investigators on June 16 in connection with a case over an alleged provocative statement made during election campaigning. The CID officials visited Banerjee’s residence in Kolkata and waited for nearly two hours to hand over the document personally. However, they had to deliver the notice to an employee at the TMC MP’s office as Banerjee did not meet them.

A team from the West Bengal CID reached Banerjee’s residence in the afternoon to serve the notice. However, the Diamond Harbour MP was not present at home when the officers arrived. Family members and office staff informed the CID team that Banerjee had gone to attend a meeting at the residence of party supremo and former chief minister Mamata Banerjee, located in the adjoining lane.

Read more: TMC Crisis: Big blow to Mamata Banerjee as 19 MPs, including Sayoni Ghosh and Satabdi Roy, sign dissent note, declare themselves real 'TMC'

ALSO READ: Why rift within Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool giving headaches to Eknath Shinde?

Abhishek Banerjee breaks silence on Kalyan Banerjee’s ‘arrogance’ remark

On Kalyan Banerjee’s ‘arrogance’ remark, Abhishek Banerjee on Friday said, “Kalyan Banerjee is older than me.” “He has the right to express his views. He has seen me from childhood. I won’t speak anything against him,” he added.

The remarks come in response to the 69-year-old lawyer’s statements in light of the current signature scandal surrounding the party. “I have told Derek (O’Brien) that Mamata Banerjee has to choose — it’s either him (Abhishek Banerjee) or me,’’ Kalyan Banerjee had said, “It’s too much arrogance. Look what it has done to the party. I have always said that you can be my leader only when you win Tripura or Goa.”

Growing Turmoil Inside TMC:

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is witnessing growing internal turmoil, with a series of resignations and public displays of dissent casting doubt on the party’s cohesion. This comes barely a month after it lost the West Bengal assembly election.

The rebellion within the Trinamool Congress is expected to intensify, with a group of around 19 dissident MPs expected to submit a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker on Friday. The list of breakaway MPs includes senior leaders Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Yusuf Pathan, and Saayoni Ghosh, among others.

Trinamool Congress Crisis Live:

Follow updates here:

  • Jun 13, 2026 8:00 AM IST

    TMC Crisis Live: Twenty rebel MPs from the TMC will meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday to stake claim to be recognised as the “real TMC”, rebel MP Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia said on Friday.

  • Jun 13, 2026 7:48 AM IST

    TMC Crisis Live: “We have been given a date for Monday (15th June) (for meeting with Lok Sabha Speaker). All (rebel) MPs will meet him. Our MPs are coming to Delhi tomorrow. A meeting of all MPs with CM (Suvendu Adhikari) will be held on Sunday (14th June), and then we will go to the Speaker on Monday…19 MPs will be there,” Rebel TMC MP Jagadish Barma Basunia said.

  • Jun 13, 2026 7:46 AM IST

    TMC Crisis Live: West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari will be meeting rebelling TMC MPs in Delhi on Sunday, rebel TMC MP Jagdish Basunia said. The MPs are set to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday in the national capital.

  • Jun 13, 2026 7:27 AM IST

    TMC Crisis Live: A person lodged a complaint at the Netaji Nagar Police Station, alleging that Mamata Banerjee’s comments at a party programme at the Metro Channel in Kolkata’s Esplanade area on March 9 were “capable of promoting enmity between communities”, he said.

  • Jun 13, 2026 7:26 AM IST

    TMC Crisis Live: An FIR has been registered against Trinamool Congress supremo over her alleged provocative remarks made during the last assembly poll campaign, a senior officer said on Friday, PTI reported.

Related News

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.