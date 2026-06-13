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TMC Crisis Live: Trouble mounts for Mamata Banerjee, FIR registered against TMC supremo over provocative remarks

The rebellion within the Trinamool Congress is expected to intensify, with a group of around 19 dissident MPs expected to submit a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker on Friday.

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Trinamool Congress (TMC) crisis LIVE (AI Image)

New Delhi: The CID has served a notice to Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Friday, directing him to appear before investigators on June 16 in connection with a case over an alleged provocative statement made during election campaigning. The CID officials visited Banerjee’s residence in Kolkata and waited for nearly two hours to hand over the document personally. However, they had to deliver the notice to an employee at the TMC MP’s office as Banerjee did not meet them.

A team from the West Bengal CID reached Banerjee’s residence in the afternoon to serve the notice. However, the Diamond Harbour MP was not present at home when the officers arrived. Family members and office staff informed the CID team that Banerjee had gone to attend a meeting at the residence of party supremo and former chief minister Mamata Banerjee, located in the adjoining lane.

ALSO READ: Why rift within Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool giving headaches to Eknath Shinde?

Abhishek Banerjee breaks silence on Kalyan Banerjee’s ‘arrogance’ remark

On Kalyan Banerjee’s ‘arrogance’ remark, Abhishek Banerjee on Friday said, “Kalyan Banerjee is older than me.” “He has the right to express his views. He has seen me from childhood. I won’t speak anything against him,” he added.

The remarks come in response to the 69-year-old lawyer’s statements in light of the current signature scandal surrounding the party. “I have told Derek (O’Brien) that Mamata Banerjee has to choose — it’s either him (Abhishek Banerjee) or me,’’ Kalyan Banerjee had said, “It’s too much arrogance. Look what it has done to the party. I have always said that you can be my leader only when you win Tripura or Goa.”

Growing Turmoil Inside TMC:

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is witnessing growing internal turmoil, with a series of resignations and public displays of dissent casting doubt on the party’s cohesion. This comes barely a month after it lost the West Bengal assembly election.

The rebellion within the Trinamool Congress is expected to intensify, with a group of around 19 dissident MPs expected to submit a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker on Friday. The list of breakaway MPs includes senior leaders Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Yusuf Pathan, and Saayoni Ghosh, among others.

Trinamool Congress Crisis Live: