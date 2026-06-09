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TMC Crisis Live: Trouble mounts for Mamata Banerjee as rebellion spreads from assembly to Parliament, CM Suvendu Adhikari meets rebel Trinamool MPs

Rebel TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said her decision was not linked to the party's electoral defeat, noting that she had stood by Mamata Banerjee for four decades, including when she was out of power.

Written by: Victor Dasgupta Edited by: Victor Dasgupta
Published: June 9, 2026, 6:46 AM IST
TMC Crisis Live: Trouble mounts for Mamata Banerjee as rebellion spreads from assembly to Parliament, CM Suvendu Adhikari meets rebel Trinamool MPs
Trinamool Congress Crisis LIVE (AI Image)

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday attended the INDIA bloc meeting at a time when her political leverage seems to be under rising strain amid the deepening crisis within the Trinamool Congress. After a split between its MLAs, the Trinamool Congress appeared headed for an implosion in Parliament, with a group of MPs claiming majority support deciding to ditch Mamata Banerjee and back the BJP-led NDA.

On a day when TMC chief Mamata Banerjee and party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee attended the INDIA bloc meeting in Delhi, Lok Sabha MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, who is at the forefront of the rebel faction, said they had decided to write to Speaker Om Birla declaring support for the NDA.

Read more: Mamata Banerjee suffers another setback amid INDIA bloc meeting, Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Shekhar quits Trinamool Congress

ALSO READ: Mamata Banerjee suffers another setback amid INDIA bloc meeting, Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Shekhar quits Trinamool Congress

Ghosh Dastidar claimed that 20 MPs of the party have decided to write to the speaker. “Nearly twenty TMC MPs, including me, have decided to write to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and formally support the NDA,” she told PTI. “We have accepted the people’s verdict and believe that our future political course should be aligned with the NDA,” Ghosh Dastidar said.

MLA Madan Mitra takes ‘wait-and-watch’ approach

Veteran TMC leader and MLA Madan Mitra says, “Let’s see. The ball has started rolling. Let us see how long it will go…” On MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, he says, “Whatever she has to do, she is doing. Kakoli acts according to her own will; she is doing what she chooses. I am not Kakoli, so how can I answer for her? That is a matter concerning Kakoli…”

Trinamool Congress Crisis Live:

Follow updates here:

  • Jun 9, 2026 7:38 AM IST

    TMC Crisis Live: A photograph purportedly from the meeting circulating online showed Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Shekhar Ray, along with MPs Abu Taher, Asit Mal, Arup Chakraborty, Kalipada Soren, Jagadish Basunia, Prasun Banerjee, Sharmila Sarkar, and Satabdi Roy.

  • Jun 9, 2026 7:23 AM IST

    TMC Crisis Live: The TMC currently has 28 Lok Sabha MPs, with one vacancy following the death of Basirhat MP Haji Nurul Islam. The support of 20 MPs would comfortably cross the two-thirds threshold needed to thwart the invocation of the anti-defection law.

  • Jun 9, 2026 7:01 AM IST

    TMC Crisis Live: According to sources, the rebel MPs have chosen not to immediately resign from the TMC or join the BJP, but to function as a separate bloc supporting the NDA — a strategy designed as a shield against the anti-defection law.

  • Jun 9, 2026 6:55 AM IST

    TMC Crisis Live: “Nearly twenty TMC MPs, including me, have decided to write to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and formally support the NDA,”Kakoli Ghosh Dastodar told PTI. “We have accepted the people’s verdict and believe that our future political course should be aligned with the NDA,” she added.

  • Jun 9, 2026 6:53 AM IST

    TMC Crisis Live: TMC chief Mamata Banerjee and party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Monday attended the INDIA bloc meeting in Delhi.

  • Jun 9, 2026 6:53 AM IST

    TMC Crisis Live: Lok Sabha MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, who is at the forefront of the rebel faction, on Monday said they had decided to write to Speaker Om Birla declaring support for the NDA.

  • Jun 9, 2026 6:52 AM IST

    TMC Crisis Live: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) appeared headed for an implosion in Parliament, with a group of MPs claiming majority support deciding to ditch Mamata Banerjee and back the BJP-led NDA.

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About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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