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TMC Crisis Live: Mamata Banerjee returns to Kolkata after two-day Delhi visit as speculation over TMC-Congress merger intensifies

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee met Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday to review post-opposition alliance strategy and discuss the political situation after a wave of TMC defections following the BJP’s victory in the West Bengal elections.

Written by: Victor Dasgupta Edited by: Victor Dasgupta
Published: June 11, 2026, 9:33 AM IST
TMC Crisis Live: Mamata Banerjee returns to Kolkata after two-day Delhi visit as speculation over TMC-Congress merger intensifies
Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee (AI)

New Delhi: Rebel Trinamool leader and LoP Ritabrata Banerjee has dismissed speculation about the Trinamool Congress merging with the Congress Party amid intensified rumours of Mamata Banerjee considering the option. “TMC is not merging with the Congress. We have the support of 64 MLAs in the West Bengal Assembly,” he said on Wednesday. Another senior MP told HT that the merger reports were “baseless”. It is important to note that these rumours gained momentum after Mamata Banerjee returned to Kolkata on Wednesday following a two-day visit to New Delhi, while Abhishek Banerjee remained in the national capital.

The speculation was further fueled by Mamata Banerjee’s meeting with Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday and Abhishek Banerjee’s separate meeting with Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Wednesday. Political observers have linked these meetings to discussions about a possible reunification of the TMC with the Congress party. After Mamata Banerjee’s return to Kolkata, journalists waiting at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport asked her about the possibility of the TMC merging back into Congress. However, the former chief minister declined to comment, quickly got into her vehicle, and left the airport.

Read more: TMC Crisis Live: Crisis deepens for Mamata Banerjee as Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar issues BIG statement, says 'Sar Katega, Jhukega Nai'

TMC Faces Serious Crisis:

The Trinamool Congress is facing its most serious internal crisis yet after losing the state to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recent assembly polls. TMC chief Mamata Banerjee met Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday to review post-opposition alliance strategy and discuss the political situation after a wave of TMC defections following the BJP’s victory in the West Bengal elections.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on TMC-Congress merger

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, asked about a TMC-Congress merger, told ANI, “I have no information about any merger or such things involving Bengal.” “If a formal decision is reached, we will certainly be taken into confidence. If I am asked about it, then I will speak, but right now, I know absolutely nothing.”

TMC Crisis Live:

Follow updates here:

  • Jun 11, 2026 10:25 AM IST

    TMC Crisis Live: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, asked about a TMC-Congress merger, told ANI, “I have no information about any merger or such things involving Bengal.” “If a formal decision is reached, we will certainly be taken into confidence. If I am asked about it, then I will speak, but right now, I know absolutely nothing.”

  • Jun 11, 2026 10:24 AM IST

    TMC Crisis Live: West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari leaves his residence to attend 11th NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

  • Jun 11, 2026 10:13 AM IST

    TMC Crisis Live: Last week tensions raised when Ritabrata Banerjee and 58 MLAs broke away to claim the Leader of Opposition post. They were recognised by the Speaker as the main opposition bloc and accused the leadership of authoritarian rule, also challenging Abhishek Banerjee’s role.

  • Jun 11, 2026 10:04 AM IST

    TMC Crisis Live: After Mamata Banerjee returned to Kolkata, journalists waiting at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport asked her about the possibility of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) remerging with the Indian National Congress. However, the former Chief Minister declined to comment and quickly got into her car before leaving the airport.

  • Jun 11, 2026 10:01 AM IST

    TMC Crisis Live: TMC chief Mamata Banerjee met Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday to review post-opposition alliance strategy and discuss the political situation.

  • Jun 11, 2026 10:00 AM IST

    TMC Crisis Live: The TMC faces its most serious internal crisis yet after losing the state to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recent assembly polls.

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About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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