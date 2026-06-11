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TMC Crisis Live: Mamata Banerjee returns to Kolkata after two-day Delhi visit as speculation over TMC-Congress merger intensifies

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee met Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday to review post-opposition alliance strategy and discuss the political situation after a wave of TMC defections following the BJP’s victory in the West Bengal elections.

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Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee (AI)

New Delhi: Rebel Trinamool leader and LoP Ritabrata Banerjee has dismissed speculation about the Trinamool Congress merging with the Congress Party amid intensified rumours of Mamata Banerjee considering the option. “TMC is not merging with the Congress. We have the support of 64 MLAs in the West Bengal Assembly,” he said on Wednesday. Another senior MP told HT that the merger reports were “baseless”. It is important to note that these rumours gained momentum after Mamata Banerjee returned to Kolkata on Wednesday following a two-day visit to New Delhi, while Abhishek Banerjee remained in the national capital.

The speculation was further fueled by Mamata Banerjee’s meeting with Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday and Abhishek Banerjee’s separate meeting with Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Wednesday. Political observers have linked these meetings to discussions about a possible reunification of the TMC with the Congress party. After Mamata Banerjee’s return to Kolkata, journalists waiting at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport asked her about the possibility of the TMC merging back into Congress. However, the former chief minister declined to comment, quickly got into her vehicle, and left the airport.

TMC Faces Serious Crisis:

The Trinamool Congress is facing its most serious internal crisis yet after losing the state to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recent assembly polls. TMC chief Mamata Banerjee met Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday to review post-opposition alliance strategy and discuss the political situation after a wave of TMC defections following the BJP’s victory in the West Bengal elections.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on TMC-Congress merger

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, asked about a TMC-Congress merger, told ANI, “I have no information about any merger or such things involving Bengal.” “If a formal decision is reached, we will certainly be taken into confidence. If I am asked about it, then I will speak, but right now, I know absolutely nothing.”

TMC Crisis Live: