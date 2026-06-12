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TMC Crisis: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee questioned for nearly 5.5 hours by CID in signature forgery case

TMC Crisis deepens latest news: Mamata Banerjee is facing mounting pressure after multiple MPs resigned from the party, exposing growing internal dissent.

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TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee arrives to appear before the West Bengal CID to face questions in the signature forgery case over the party's choice of Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, at Bhabani Bhawan in Kolkata, Thursday, June 11, 2026. (PTI Photo)

TMC Crisis latest news: Just a month after the recent West Bengal Assembly poll defeat, Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) battles turmoil within and faces ouster of legislators as well as Parliamentarians. However, the beleaguered party found support from one of its Rajya Sabha MPs, Babul Supriyo. Earlier on Thursday, Supriyo issued a small video message on the social media platform X. In clear terms, he stated that he was neither joining any party nor any faction, apparently referring to the rebel bloc proposed by the MPs quitting the TMC.

Why was TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee questioned by the CID?

“Amidst all this confusion and rumours, I just wish to make it amply clear that I am neither joining any other faction nor any party,” the Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP is heard saying in the video. “It’s inappropriate to abandon a ship when it is in troubled waters,” said the Rajya Sabha MP.

Is a merger between TMC and Congress on the cards?

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee was interrogated by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for nearly 5.5 hours in connection with a signature forgery case at Bhabani Bhawan, the agency’s headquarters in Kolkata’s Alipore area. Reports of a potential merger between the TMC and the Congress also went viral, which was later denied by Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kirti Azad and Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

In a post on X, Ramesh said, “Some news reports on what supposedly transpired in the meeting between Sonia Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee are completely inaccurate. The meeting was very cordial and many personal matters were talked about, given the long relationship they have had.” The clarification comes amid speculation in sections of the media over the possibility of a political merger between the Congress and the TMC following the meeting between Sonia Gandhi and Banerjee in New Delhi. Amid intensifying internal rift within the TMC, a series of resignations and rebel assertions have fuelled uncertainty over the party’s internal cohesion.

Third TMC MP resignation within a week

It is to be noted that former TMC MP Prakash Chik Baraik resigned as a member of the Rajya Sabha on Thursday amid the turmoil within Trinamool Congress, and stated that he has “accepted the opinion of the people” of West Bengal and then took the decision to resign from the Upper House. This is the third such resignation within a week. On June 10, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sushmita Dev resigned as a member of the Upper House. On June 8, Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray resigned as a member of the Upper House of Parliament and from the primary membership of the TMC.