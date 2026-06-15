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TMC Crisis Live Updates: Trouble mounts for Mamata Banerjee as count of rebel TMC tally mounts, Kapil Sibal slams MPs for merging with NPCI

TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee said in a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is a single, indivisible political party.

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West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and Mamata Banerjee (AI Image)

New Delhi: Senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Sunday came in support of Mamata Banerjee and slammed the rebel Trinamool Congress MPs for announcing a merger with the Nationalist Citizens Party (NCPI) in Tripura. Sibal called the merger as the “theatre of the absurd.” In a post on X, Sibal said that the rebel MPs can merge with another political party “only if the TMC wished to do so.” He further stated that the party should “disqualify them”.

“TMC rebels: Will merge with Nationalist Citizens Party (NCP) Indian Democracy has become the “theatre of the absurd” A joke ! The rebels of the TMC legislative party cannot merge with a political party; that can happen only if the TMC wished to do so ! Disqualify them!” he wrote.

Abhishek Banerjee writes to LS speaker against recognition to rebel group in parliament

TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee said in a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is a single, indivisible political party. This comes after the rebel faction of the party, composed of at least 19 MPs, met the Speaker demanding a recognition for the rival bloc.

In the letter, Banerjee hit out at the rebel camp’s move to be recognised as a separate faction and said “no recognition of the nature” should be accorded. ” My attention has been drawn to news reports to the effect that certain members of the Lok Sabha belonging to the AITC have submitted, or propose to submit, a communication to your good office seeking to be recognised as a separate group or faction of the AITC, independent of the legislative party,” the letter read.

Kakoli Dastidar’s son sues Mamata Banerjee

Trinamool Congress MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar’s son, psychiatrist Dr Baidyanath Ghosh Dastidar, has initiated legal action against several senior party leaders, issuing a legal notice to former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

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