New Delhi: In the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday issued a fresh set of guidelines for COVID positive patients who are under home-quarantine. Issuing the guidelines, the Ministry said that patients should at all times use triple layer medical mask.

The new guidelines also stated that patients should discard mask after 8 hours of use or earlier if they become wet or visibly soiled. It also made clear that in the event of care giver entering the room, both care giver and patient may consider using N 95 mask. However, a mask should be discarded only after disinfecting it with 1% Sodium Hypochlorite. "Patient must take rest and drink lot of fluids to maintain adequate hydration," the guidelines stated.

The fresh guidelines from the Centre come at a time when the country recorded a single-day rise of 3,79,257 new coronavirus infections pushing the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,83,76,524, while active cases crossed the 30-lakh mark.

The Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday stated that the death toll increased to 2,04,832 with a record 3,645 daily new fatalities.

Here’s a copy of the guidelines:

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,50, 86,878. The case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.11 per cent, the data stated.

The 3,645 new fatalities include 1,035 from Maharashtra, 368 from Delhi, 279 from Chhattisgarh, 265 from Uttar Pradesh, 229 from Karnataka, 174 from Gujarat, 149 from Jharkhand, 142 from Punjab, 120 from Rajasthan, 108 from Uttarakhand and 105 from Madhya Pradesh.

A total of 2,04,832 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 67,214 from Maharashtra, 15,377 from Delhi, 15,036 from Karnataka, 13,826 from Tamil Nadu, 11,943 from Uttar Pradesh, 11,159 from West Bengal, 8,772 from Punjab and 8,061 from Chhattisgarh.