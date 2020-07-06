New Delhi: A week-long ‘triple lockdown’ began in all areas falling under Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram corporation limits from Monday. Notably, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government has decided to implement stricter lockdown measures to arrest the rising number of coronavirus or COVID-19 cases in the region. Also Read - Kerala Lockdown News: State Imposes Triple Lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram From Monday For One Week, Secretariat Won’t Function

"People should not venture out. We need strict restrictions to contain the spread of the virus," Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said.

During triple lockdown, there will be more restrictions. Only necessary services will be allowed

Activities that will be permitted:

Essential shops

medical and hospitals

People can go to medical shops with a proper prescription

What will remain shut?

Bus depot

Public transportation

State secretariat

Government offices

Courts

Schools, colleges

Roads leading to the city would remain shut.

What is Triple Lockdown?

It aims to contain the spread of the highly contagious diseases. It involves three steps– Lock I, Lock II and Lock III. Under lock I, the authorities restrict the movement of all people in the district. They ensure that no one entered the designated area and nobody moved out of it.

The Lock II is enforced from where COVID-19 cases have been detected. Under this, authorities warned of action against those who venture out unnecessarily.

Under Lock III houses of infected persons are watched thoroughly. Officials ensure that infected persons and their family members do not step out.