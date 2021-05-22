Thiruvananthapuram: Triple lockdown in Kerala’s Malappuram district will continue until further orders with restrictions tightened as the COVID-19 positivity rate in the district remains above 25 per cent, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Saturday. Meanwhile, the triple lockdown restrictions were lifted in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Thrissur. As many as 28,514 new COVID 19 cases, 45,400 recoveries and 176 deaths were reported in Kerala in the last 24 hours. The active cases in the state stand at 2,89,283. Also Read - Full Lockdown in Kerala Extended Till May 30, Triple Lockdown Ends in 3 District From Tomorrow | Check Complete List of Restrictions

The Kerala government also decided to suspend the Kerala SSLC IT practical exams in view of the pandemic situation. "SSLC paper evaluation will be conducted from 7th to 25th June. HSS and VHSC practical examinations will be conducted from 21st June to 7th July," said the Kerala Chief Minister.

Kerala had on Friday extended the state-wide lockdown till May 30. "…all the earlier norms will have to be followed till May 30. What we have come to find out is that the number of dead is increasing… it touched 142 on Friday. It is reported that the death rate can be high," the Chief Minister had said.

Last week, Kerala CM Vijayan took the controversial decision of removing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s picture from the vaccination certificate stating that the need of the hour is not the picture, it is the urgent availability of vaccines and they are working to get it.