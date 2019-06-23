New Delhi: A triple murder case surfaced this morning where an elderly couple and their maid were found dead with their throat slit inside their house in Vasant Vihar.

The deceased couple were identified as Vishnu Mathur and Shashi Mathur and their domestic help as Khushbu.

“Prima facie it seems nothing has been looted and it looks like it was a friendly entry into the house. Bodies sent for post mortem. The probe is on,” said Devendra Arya, DCP South West.

The police said that they were tipped off about the murders at 8.40 a.m.

“Another domestic help of the couple revealed that when she came in the morning, she found the doors bolted from the outside. When she entered the house, she found the couple and their help sprawled on the floor in a pool of blood,” said a senior police officer.

Police said the entire house had been ransacked and further investigation is underway.

