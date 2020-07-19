New Delhi: Three members of a family were killed inside their home in the national capital’s Nihal Vihar area on Sunday. Delhi police has found the body of a 28-year-old woman and her two minor children– nine-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter, at Shiv Ram Park in Nihal Vihar today. Also Read - Not a Time to Play Blame Game, Says Kejriwal After Facing Flak Over Water-logged Delhi Roads

The deceased woman has been identified as Preeti. The primary suspect is said to be the woman's husband as he has been missing after the incident.