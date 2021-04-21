New Delhi: With India’s Covid-19 crisis deepening day by day and country’s health infrastructure left in shambles, reports now say that a triple mutation strain has been traced in parts of India. Notably, the double mutant strain of coronavirus was first detected in October 5 last year through genome sequencing of a virus sample and experts believe that is behind the recent rapid surge of second Covid wave. A report in the Indian Express said that since both the mutations, E484Q and L425R, were located in the virus’s critical spike protein — that binds it to the receptor cells in the body. The mutation should have been studied on an urgent basis, however, the slow pace of the genome sequencing exercise got slowed down between November and January due to lack of funds, and disinterest because of the falling Covid curve. Also Read - FACT Check: No, Modi Govt is NOT Planning to Impose Nationwide Lockdown Again. Read Details

However, now a third mutation in the B.1.167 has been identified now and experts believe that this time, it will be taken seriously.

What this means for India?

Experts have raised alarm and called for a faster genome sequencing, to understand the mutant. Genome sequencing which is the study of genetic structures of an organism and the changes happening therein, produces a wealth of information that can throw light on the origins of the virus, the routes it has taken to reach a particular geography and the changes, or mutations, that are making the virus stronger or weaker.

“The whole point of gene sequencing is to remain ahead of the curve, anticipate what new variants of the virus are likely to emerge, how they are likely to behave, and what can be done to contain their spread in the population. More the sequences, greater is our information about them, and more effective our response can be,” a scientist associated with the sequencing effort reportedly said.

“Unfortunately, India has been well behind the curve on this front. We have been reacting to the developments, instead of anticipating it,” he added.