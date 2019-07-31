New Delhi: While the lack of unity in the opposition ranks, that led to the passage of the Triple Talaq Bill in the Rajya Sabha, faced severe criticism, National General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Ram Madhav took a jibe on the allies and some opposition members who were absent from the House before the crucial voting.

Yesterday, Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) and AIADMK staged a walkout in the Upper House lodging a protest against the contentious Triple Talaq Bill. This helped the BJP to pass the bill with a margin of 15 votes, which could have faced a serious challenge in Rajya Sabha otherwise.

The ruling National Democratic Alliance also got help from the absence of some members of Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and YSR-Congress.

Let alone the regional parties, at least four Congress members, Vivek Tankha, Rajiv Bishwal, Mukud Medhi and Pratap Bajwa, were also not present at the time of voting.

“Kal Parliament mein jis tarah kuch logon ne absent hokar us kanoon ko samarthan diya hum dhanyawad dete hain. Isi tarah jo acha kaam Modi ji karte hain uska samarthan karo khul kar nahi kar sakte toh absent raho (I thank those who supported the bill by with their absence. If can not support the good works of Modiji openly, then remain absent),” said Ram Madhav.

“An archaic and medieval practice has finally been confined to the dustbin of history! Parliament abolishes Triple Talaq and corrects a historical wrong done to Muslim women. This is a victory of gender justice and will further equality in society. India rejoices today!” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.