New Delhi: Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, on Monday, said that the government is committed to ban the practice of instant triple talaq and it will introduce the bill in the Parliament again.

When the Union Minister was asked whether the bill on triple talaq would be brought again, Prasad said, “Obviously. (The issue of) triple talaq is part of our (BJP) manifesto. Why not?”

After the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha, the contentious The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, popularly known as triple talaq bill, lapsed since it was not passed by the Rajya Sabha.

The opposition was against the provisions of the bill and the government couldn’t ensure its passage in Rajya Sabha since they lacked numbers in the Upper House.

Bills introduced in Rajya Sabha and pending there do not lapse with the dissolution of Lok Sabha but the Bills passed by the Lok Sabha and pending in the Rajya Sabha, however, lapse.

The triple talaq bill, which made the practice of instant triple talaq (talaq-e-biddat) a penal offence, was vehemently opposed by the opposition parties as they claimed that the jail term for the husband for divorcing his wife is legally untenable.

The Budget session of Parliament is likely to be held from June 17 to July 26, and the election for Speaker will be held on June 19. The decision was taken at first Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 31.

With a clear majority in the Lok Sabha, the government would again try to push the bill through the Rajya Sabha after passing it in the Lower House.

(With PTI Inputs)