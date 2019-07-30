New Delhi: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the triple talaq Bill, which was passed by the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. Owaisi said that the contentious Bill should be seen only as one part of many attacks on Muslims since 2014.

“Mob violence, police atrocities and mass incarceration won’t bog us down. With a firm belief in the Constitution, we’ve withstood oppression, injustices and denial of rights,” Owaisi tweeted, as soon the Rajya Sabha cleared the Bill with 99 members voting in favour and 84 against it.

The AIMIM chied claimed that the law is against Muslim women and will marginalise them even more. “The law forces a woman to stay in a marriage with an imprisoned man who had verbally and emotionally abused her. It puts the burden of proof on Muslim women and forces her into impoverishment,” he said.

Furthermore, the Hyderabad MP hoped that All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) will challenge the Bill in the Supreme Court. “I hope @AIMPLB_Official will challenge its constitutionality in our fight to save India’s constitutional values of pluralism & diversity,” he tweeted.

“It is a testing time for those of us who believe in the rule of law and the guarantees of non-arbitrariness, freedom of religion and right to distinct culture enshrined in the Constitution,” he added.

Owaisi asserted laws don’t reform society and if they did: sex-selective abortions, child abuse, wife abandonment and dowry would have been history.

“With sabr and our resolute faith in Allah, we will overcome these challenges, inshallah,” the AIMIM president asserted.

Triple Talaq Bill, which criminalises instant divorce in the Muslim community was passed by the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday evening. The ruling NDA, which lacks majority in the Upper House, was helped by the absence of some members of the opposition Congress, SP and BSP as well as six members of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and two MPs of YSR-Congress.