New Delhi: The Triple Talaq Bill has been listed for consideration and passage in Lok Sabha on Thursday.

The ruling BJP has already issued a whip to its MPs, asking them to ensure their presence in the House. The bill, which criminalises instant divorce by Muslim men and seeks jail term for the guilty, was the first draft legislation tabled by the Narendra Modi government in this first session after it took the oath of office for a second term in May.

Several Opposition parties have bitterly opposed it but the Government has asserted that the bill is a step towards gender equality and justice.

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has categorically said that wrong tradition should be banned. Speaking to ANI, Naqvi had likened the practice of triple talaq as discriminatory and anti-women as child marriage and Sati, which he asserted were put an end to.

“To end wrong traditions and wrong practices, this country first ended child marriage, Sati system and others. So why should this be not done? The bill (Triple Talaq) will be passed in both Houses.” He argued that wrong is wrong, irrespective of its nature or religion. “Triple Talaq has got nothing to do with religion, it pertains to wrong traditions and wrong practices…”

The Union minister also attacked the Opposition for trying to block a woman empowering bill and said, “Congress leaders sometimes insult Armed forces, sometimes they obstruct the path to make laws for women empowerment & women security.”

The Government had introduced the bill to ban instant triple talaq and make the practice a punishable offence under the IPC in the 16th Lok Sabha, amid the Opposition’s criticism that it will harm Muslim families and that it was discriminatory.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi has said, “Triple Talaq bill is unconstitutional. It’s a violation of Constitution’s Article 14 & 15. We already have the Domestic Violence Act 2005, CrPC Section 125, Muslim Women Marriage Act. If Triple Talaq Bill becomes a law it will be even greater injustice against women.”