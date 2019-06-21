New Delhi: The Government tabled the Triple Talaq bill in Lok Sabha on Friday. The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 seeks to replace an ordinance issued by the previous cabinet in February.

Speaking to media outside Parliament, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi said, “Triple Talaq bill is unconstitutional. It’s a violation of Constitution’s Article 14 & 15. We already have Domestic Violence Act 2005, CrPC Section 125, Muslim Women Marriage Act. If Triple Talaq Bill becomes a law it will be even greater injustice against women.”

Explaining himself, he pointed out that the provision of giving allowance to a woman will not hold good if her husband was put in jail. “The Government says if a Muslim man commits this crime, the marriage will remain intact and he will be be jailed for three years if punished by the court. He will be jailed for three years but marriage will be intact? What law is Mr Modi forming?” he asked.

Also, he pointed out the discrimination the law would create as it would be different for Muslim men. “I would like to ask him what kind of justice is this that if such law is implemented on a non-Muslim man then he goes to jail for one year and Muslim man goes to jail for three years,” he asked.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan “No religion has given more rights to women than Islam. 1500 years ago, Islam was the first religion to have given the right of equality to women. Today, we witness the lowest divorce rate and the lowest cases of violence on women in Islam. Women are not burnt or killed”, said Azam Khan, MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur Constituency.

“Triple Talaq is a religious issue, not a political issue and nothing is more supreme for a Muslim than Quran. On marriage, on divorce, for everything, the Quran has clear instructions and we follow it,” he added.