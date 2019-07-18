New Delhi: Ishrat Jahan, a petitioner who challenged the triple talaq in the Supreme Court, on Wednesday registered a police complaint, alleging that she was threatened and manhandled by people in her locality for attending a Hanuman Chalisa recital in Howrah. As per ANI, she was asked by her landlord to vacate her house for the same.

“A huge crowd of people gathered outside my house & asked me why I went to attend Hanuman Chalisa event wearing hijab,” Jahan said.

The 33-year-old also asked police for the protection. She said that she has been receiving death threats.

Jahan has also accused her brother-in-law and her landlord for abusing her for gracing the Hindu religious event. Jahan also alleged that she was threatened by a group of people from the Golabari area while she was returning home on Wednesday.

“Everyone said I should leave the house on my own else they will push me out of the house forcefully. I am receiving death threats. I demand protection. I live alone with my son, anything can happen to me anytime,” Jahan told ANI.

“I had gone to the event as it was a religious programme. I had gone there wearing a hijab. Some people saw me on television attending the programme. Today, they stopped me on the road and wanted to know why I had attended the programme. They even abused me for wearing hijab to the programme. They said they would drive me out of my house and asked me to leave the area. I ran to my house. Later, I went to Golabari Police Station to lodge a complaint and sought police protection,” The Indian Express reported her as saying.

Jahan said that she is scared for her life as no protection has been provided to her so far. She asserted her right take part in any religious festival saying, “this is a secular country”, the newspaper reported.

The police are currently looking into the matter. As per the report, the police have not filed an FIR yet.

Notably, Jahan, along with four other women, had challenged the practice of instant triple talaq in the Supreme Court.