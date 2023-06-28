Home

News

India

Tripura: 2 Children Among 6 Electrocuted To Death As Chariot Touches Live-Wire During Rath Yatra | Video

Tripura: 2 Children Among 6 Electrocuted To Death As Chariot Touches Live-Wire During Rath Yatra | Video

The iron chariot was part of a ‘Rath Yatra’ or procession taken out Unakoti district’s Choumuhani area when a live-wire fell on the chariot electrocuting six people including two children.

Screengrab from video shared by PTI

Unakoti, Tripura: Two children among six people died while at least 15 others sustained injuries after a chariot caught came into contact with a high-tension wire in Unakoti district of Tripura on Wednesday.

According to reports, the iron chariot was part of a ‘Rath Yatra’ or procession taken out Unakoti district’s Choumuhani area when a live-wire fell on the chariot electrocuting six people, including two children, to death and injuring several others, news agency PTI reported.

You may like to read

At least 20 people were mounted on the chariot when the incident took place.

A video tweeted by PTI showed chaotic scenes as the burning chariot is seen lying on the road along with the dead bodies. Firefighters and rescuers rushed to the spot after the incident.

VIDEO | Six dead, 15 injured as chariot comes in contact with high tension wires during Rath Yatra in Tripura. pic.twitter.com/1fOYYL2yO1 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 28, 2023

The electric current also caused the chariot to burst in flames causing injuries to more people. The injured were rushed to Kumarghat Hospital and later referred to the Unakoti District Hospital, India Today reported.

As per local media reports, the fatalities in the tragic mishap are expected to mount.

More details are awaited.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.