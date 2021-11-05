New Delhi: Continuing its crackdown against the provocative posts on social media, Tripura Police on Thursday said that six people have been arrested and nearly 71 have been booked for spreading rumours with an aim to create hatred among 2 religious groups. Tripura police also responded to social media posts that raised doubts on the impartial action taken being against perpetrators of the communal incidents.Also Read - Clubhouse Rolls Out Support For Five Indian Languages As a Part of Localisation

"Some posts in social media projecting doubts on the impartiality of Tripura police in taking action against the perpetrators of recent communal incidents have been noticed. It is reiterated that Police is investigating these cases in a completely impartial and lawful manner", Tripura Police tweeted yesterday.

It added, "Appropriate action is being taken against anyone found involved in these incidents. Tripura police have so far arrested 6 persons involved in various communal incident cases. Further investigation in these cases is going on."

Furthermore, the police urged people “not to believe unverified posts on social media and not to like/ retweet those posts since it amounts to rumour-mongering.”

On Wednesday, 4 people were arrested in the state for spreading malicious propaganda with the aim to create unrest between 2 religious groups. Speaking to reporters, Tripura Inspector General (IG) Law and Order In-charge Saurabh Tripathi had informed that fake photos and videos are being widely circulated on social media depicting the violence at Panisagar in Tripura, adding that these were being spread by some ‘anti-national’ and ‘disturbing’ elements.

What Exactly Happened in Tripura?

Earlier last month, a mosque was vandalised, and two shops were set ablaze at Chamtilla evening during a VHP rally taken out to protest against recent violence against Hindus in neighbouring Bangladesh. Three houses and a few shops, reportedly owned by members of the minority community, were also ransacked in nearby Rowa Bazar, North Tripura Superintendent of police Bhanupada Chakraborty had said.

On October 28, the police said that no mosque was burnt and law and order situation in the state is “absolutely normal”. It also warned the public against engaging in rumour-mongering and appealed to maintain peace.