Agartala: All the State Government Offices and educational institutions across the state of Tripura will remain closed till 2:30 PM on 22 January to enable the employees to participate in the celebrations of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya, Government of Tripura said. The order was issued by Asim Sahai, Deputy Secretary to the Government of Tripura.

All the State Government Offices and educational institutions across the state of Tripura will remain closed till 2:30 PM on 22 January to enable the employees to participate in the celebrations of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya: Government of Tripura pic.twitter.com/8FGbWrLOtt — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2024

Earlier, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced that all government offices will remain closed on January 22 till 2:30 pm due to the Temple event.

This decision was taken after the Central Government announced that all offices will be closed for half-day on January 22 on the occasion of the Pran Pratishta ceremony at Ayodhya Ram Temple due to the overwhelming sentiments and requests from employees.

“The Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya will be celebrated on January 22, 2024 across India. To enable employees to participate in the celebrations, it has been decided that all central government offices, central institutions and central industrial establishments throughout India will be closed for half a day till 1430 hours on January 22,” according to a memo by the Department of Personnel and Training.

