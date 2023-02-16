Home

News

India

Tripura Election: Here’s How To Find Polling Booth, Info About Candidates In Single Click. Step-By-Step Guide

Tripura Election: Here’s How To Find Polling Booth, Info About Candidates In Single Click. Step-By-Step Guide

There are 3,337 polling stations across 60 constituencies, out of which 1,100 were identified as sensitive and 28 as critical.

Tripura Election: Here’s How Find Polling Booth In Single Click, Info About Candidates. Step-By-Step Guide

Tripura Assembly Election: Tripura is gearing up to elect a new government this year. The voting for the 60-member assembly is being held in a single phase on February 16. Tripura’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is facing the Left-Congress alliance and Tipra Motha party that has emerged as a strong tribal voice. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has also emerged as a new entrant in Tripura. There are 3,337 polling stations across 60 constituencies, out of which 1,100 were identified as sensitive and 28 as critical. Altogether 28.13 lakh voters including 13.53 lakh women will decide the fate of 259 aspirants of whom 20 are women.

Tripura Assembly Election: How to find polling station near you

One can find their polling station using any of the following ways:

You may like to read

Use voter helpline App

Visit https:// voterportal.eci.gov.in / A login page will appear, Enter your Mobile Number / Email ID / Voter ID Number and password. You will get the information you need

/ A login page will appear, Enter your Mobile Number / Email ID / Voter ID Number and password. You will get the information you need SMS ECIPS<space>EPIC No>to 1950

Tripura Assembly Election: A step-by-step guide to check polling station/polling booth

Visit https://boothapp.eci.gov.in/ Click on search your polling station on the top right of the page. A new page where you will be asked to enter your EPIC number. Once you submit the EPIC number, you will get details of your polling booth.

Tripura Assembly Election: How to get information about a candidate

Download the Know Your Candidate app now to know all about your candidate. Below are the links to download for Anroid and iOS.

Chief Minister Manik Saha and Congress leader Sudip Roy Burman are among the top contenders. CPI(M) secretary Jitendra Chaudhury and BJP’s Pratima Bhoumik are also among the key candidates in fray

Several thousands of security personnel have been deployed across the states and other measures have also been taken for peaceful conduct of polls. As part of the precautionary measures, prohibitory order has already been imposed across Tripura and will remain in force till 6 am on February 17, a senior police officer said.

The counting of votes will take place on March 2.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.