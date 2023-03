Tripura Election Result 2023: Full List Of Constituency-Wise Winners

Home

Tripura Election Result 2023: The voting for 60 assembly seats in Tripura is underway. As per early trends, BJP has taken massive lead in 31 seats. The CPM and Congress have formed a pre-poll alliance to counter the BJP, which has retained the Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) as its regional partner. Zee Matrize exit poll has predicted that the BJP alliance is likely to win 29-36 seats while CPM alliance will grab 13-21 seats, Tipra 11-16 and others projected to get 0-3 seats.

Here’s a list of constituency-wise winners in Tripura.

Simna (ST) – Mohanpur – Bamutia (SC) – Barjala (SC) – Khayerpur – Agartala – Ramnagar – Town Bordowali – Banamalipur – Majlishpur – Mandaibazar (ST) – Takarjala (ST) – Pratapgarh (SC) – Badharghat (SC) – Kamalasagar – Bishalgarh – Golaghati (ST) – Suryamaninagar – Charilam (ST) – Boxanagar – Nalchar (SC) – Sonamura – Dhanpur – Ramchandraghat (ST) – Khowai – Asharambari (ST) – Kalyanpur-Pramodenagar – Teliamura – Krishnapur (ST) – Bagma (ST) – Radhakishorpur – Matarbari – Kakraban-Salgarh (SC) – Rajnagar (SC) – Belonia – Santirbazar (ST) – Hrishyamukh – Jolaibari (ST) – Manu (ST) – Sabroom – Ampinagar (ST) – Amarpur – Karbook (ST) – Raima Valley (ST) – Kamalpur – Surma (SC) – Ambassa (ST) Karmachhara (ST) Chawamanu (ST) Pabiachhara (SC) Fatikroy (SC) Chandipur Kailashahar Kadamtala-Kurti Bagbassa Dharmanagar Jubarajnagar Panisagar Pencharthal (ST) Kanchanpur (ST)

(The list will be updated as the results in the 60 seats are being declared.)

