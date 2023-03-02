Home

Tripura Assembly Election Result Live: Counting Of Votes At 8 AM For Ampinagar, Amarpur, Karbook, Raima Valley and Others

Stay tuned to India.com for all the latest coverage on Tripura Assembly election results.

Tripura Assembly Election Result 2023

Tripura Assembly Election Result Live: Hello, readers! Welcome to the special coverage of the Northeast elections. According to the exit poll predictions, the BJP-led alliance is all set to retain Tripura. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am. The Election Commission will declare the Tripura Election Result 2023 by the end of the day on March 2. The postal ballots will be counted first and the votes polled in the EVMs will then be counted. Earlier, Zee Matrize’s exit poll predicted that the BJP alliance is likely to win 29-36 seats, CPM may grab 13-21 seats Tipra 11-16 and others are projected to win 0-3 seats.

