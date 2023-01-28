Home

News

India

Tripura Assembly Elections 2023: Congress Announces List Of 17 Candidates, 40 Star Campaigners

Tripura Assembly Elections 2023: Congress Announces List Of 17 Candidates, 40 Star Campaigners

Tripura Elections 2023: the Indian National Congress (INC) announced lists of its candidates and star campaigners for poll bound Tripura on Saturday. Congress has enlisted so far 17 candidates who wi

Tripura Elections 2023: Congress Announces List Of 17 Candidates, 40 Star Campaigners (File Photo)

Tripura Elections 2023: the Indian National Congress (INC) announced lists of its candidates and star campaigners for poll bound Tripura on Saturday. Congress has enlisted so far 17 candidates who will contest from different 17 constituencies. Sudip Roy Burman will stand from the capital, Agartala. Speaking for star campaigners, 40 names have been announced with Party Chief Mallikarjun Kharge, party MPs Rahul Gandhi, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, PG Vadra, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Himachal CM Ss Sukhu, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot & others in the list.

Tripura Elections 2023: Congress Announces 17 Candidates

Tripura Elections 2023: Congress Announces 40 Star Campaigners

BJP also announced its first list of candidates for the elections today.

Tripura Elections 2023 Important Dates

The term of Tripura assembly will end on March 22 and will go to polls in a single phase on February 16, 2023.

Last date of filing nomination: Jan 30, 2023

Scrutiny of nomination: Jan 31, 2023

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: Feb 2, 2023

Dates of polling: Feb 16, 2023

Date of counting: March 2, 2023