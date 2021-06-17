Agaratala: Amidst speculations about party leaders leaving Bharatiya Janata Party to join Trinamool Congress, a team of central BJP leaders, led by its national general secretary BL Santosh, arrived in Agartala on Wednesday on a two-day trip to hold organisational meetings with the party’s state leadership. According to an Indian Express report, BJP leaders are holding discussions with the ‘rebel’ MLAs and resolve the impending crisis within the party’s ranks in the State. Also Read - 7 Tripura BJP MLAs Reach Delhi to Meet Party's Top Leadership Seeking Removal of CM Biplab Deb

In the team are BJP’s organisational secretary for Assam and Tripura Phanindranath Sharma, Northeast general secretary (organisation) Ajay Jamwal and state observer Vinod Sonkar. During the day, they met state BJP chief Manik Saha and party presidents of all the districts. The team will also meet Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, his cabinet colleagues and the two MPs from the state, Pratima Bhowmick and Rebati Tripura.

However, BJP claimed that the leaders were in Tripura just for routine meetings.

“The meetings are aimed at strengthening the party’s organisation. These are all routine meetings. The party wants the leaders to be more active during the pandemic and reach out to the people,” BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said.

The central leaders will also meet all the MLAs of the party and leaders of alliance partner Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT). On the possibility that Trinamool Congress may re- emerge in the state, Bhattacharya said the people of Tripura have rejected them in the past.

“People of Tripura are democratically conscious and well aware. They have seen regional parties from outside come to Tripura before the polls like migratory birds. Moreover, people are watching the post-poll violence unleashed by Trinamool Congress in Bengal,” he said.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC), which recently re-inducted Mukul Roy into its party ranks, is eyeing Tripura now. Notably, Roy had been instrumental in bringing six Tripura MLAs from the Congress to the TMC fold in 2016, after the Congress tied up with the Left in West Bengal.

(With Agency inputs)