Agartala: In a breaking development, a suspicious bag has been found near the Maharaja Bir Bikram airport in Agartala, amid political violence and a BJP-TMC faceoff in Tripura. After reports of a suspicious bag being found at the Agartala airport surfaced on Monday morning, the bomb squad and airport security were rushed to the spot to look for possible explosives planted ahead of TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee’s visit to the city.Also Read - Alcohol Gets Cheaper In Maharashtra: State Cuts Excise Duty On Imported Scotch By 50%

However, no explosive material has been found in the region and the airport has been cordoned off. Also Read - Kerala Missing Child Case: Anupama's Baby Brought Back From Andhra Pradesh, DNA Test to Follow

The TMC has scheduled a number of rallies in Agartala despite the Tripura Police denying permission for any political events fearing violence. Also Read - Farmers Gather in Lucknow for Kisan Mahapanchayat | Live Updates

Political tension is high in Tripura with the state government Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress party (TMC) in a bitter face-off. Recent reports of violence and the arrest of TMC’s youth president Shaayoni Ghosh have prompted Abhishek Banerjee to visit the state.