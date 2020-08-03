New Delhi: Soon after the test results of family members came positive for coronavirus, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday night said he has gone into self-isolation as a preventive measure. Also Read - Noida Lockdown News: Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Seizes 11 Vehicles, Issues Challans to 1470 People For Flouting Curbs

Taking to Twitter, he said that two of his family members have tested COVID-19 positive and he himself has undergone the test but waiting for the results. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of his family members.

"Two of my family members found COVID19 POSITIVE. family members found NEGATIVE. I have undergone COVID19 test, result is yet to come. I am following self isolation at my residence and all precautionary measures have been taken. Praying for the speedy recovery of family members," he said on Twitter.

Two of my family members found COVID19 POSITIVE.Other family members found NEGATIVE I have undergone COVID19 test, result is yet to come I am following self isolation at my residence & all precautionary measures have been taken Praying for the speedy recovery of family members — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) August 3, 2020

On Sunday, Union Minister Babul Supriyo said that he was going into self-isolation as he had met Home Minister Amit Shah, who has tested positive coronavirus.

Supriyo said he would undergo a COVID-19 test soon and would confine himself away from family members.

“I had met Honble HM Shri @AmitShah ji day before in the evening. I am advised by Doctors to confine myself, away from my family members, for the next few days with a test to be done soon,” Supriyo said.

Tripura’s COVID-19 cases on Monday went up to 5,392 with the detection of 141 fresh infections, while four more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 27.

A total of 142 people were cured of the disease and were discharged from hospitals on Sunday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 3,605.